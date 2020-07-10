LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville-area businesses are moving to adapt to an order requiring all Kentucky residents to wear masks in most public places that takes effect at 5 p.m. Friday.
Owners of Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille off River Road in Prospect said they plan to follow the order and will insist that all customers wear masks. But they're asking guests to remember that employees aren't making the rules, just enforcing them.
"I think the message I want to get across to my customers is, 'Don't take it out on my staff. We're just following the rules of the state, and it's not our fault,'" said Andrew Masterson, owner of the restaurant.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the order Thursday and said anyone who leaves his or her house to go to the grocery store, a retail store, a restaurant, a bar or most other businesses will need a mask. That includes anyone standing outside waiting to get in.
Masterson said patrons of Captain's Quarters have had mixed responses since announcing that they will follow the order. In the past several weeks, they have posted signs encouraging guests to wear masks, but many never did, he said.
He said his restaurant will now insist on it. He's even going to provide additional training for employees so they know how to handle the situation if a customer refuses.
Beshear said local health departments will be in charge of enforcing the rules, and representatives of the Louisville Metro Public Health Department said they're still developing plans to enforce the order.
On Thursday, a judge granted a state-wide temporary restraining order against some of Beshear's executive orders, but it's not yet clear what effect that will have on the mask mandate.
