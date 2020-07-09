LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday he is ordering Kentuckians to wear a mask or facial covering in public for the next 30 days to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The order goes into effect at 5 pm Friday, July 10.
Beshear cited an "explosion" of COVID-19 cases nationally and a slight uptick in Kentucky cases in the last five days. Kentucky reported 333 new cases on Thursday and 4 additional deaths.
"We are still in a battle, and it is not going away," Beshear said.
