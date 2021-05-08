LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — An SUV crashed into a home near Algonquin Park early Saturday morning.
The crash happened around 4 a.m. at a house on South 23rd Street, near Vorster Avenue. According to LMPD, the driver and passenger got into an altercation, which caused the driver to lose control of the SUV. The passenger was taken to University Hospital with a minor injury. LMPD says the driver was not hurt.
According to police, the SUV caught fire after the crash. Louisville Fire crews quickly extinguished the flames. No one inside the home was hurt.
LMPD is still investigating the crash.
