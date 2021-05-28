INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Navy veteran no longer has to catch an early-morning bus every day thanks to a donation.
Michael Parks wakes up every day at 3 a.m. to take the bus to work because he doesn't have a car. So a supporter of the group Helping Veterans and Families nonprofit group donated the car to Parks.
"They contacted me and said, congratulations, you got the car," Parks said. "I was like, matter of fact, it was my day off, and she had just woke me up, so I thought it was a dream. And I woke up a couple of hours later and was like, did she say I just won a car?"
Parks is currently living in transitional housing and getting ready to find a place of his own. He works as a cook at a senior living facility to support himself.
Now that he has reliable transportation every day, Parks said he can take on additional shifts to gain his independence even faster.
