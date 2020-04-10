LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Along Greenlawn Road, an old farm that is now Laura Chauvin's home is returning to its roots. Unless you look, or maybe listen closely, you might miss the snouted surprise.
"The kids are absolutely joyous to see him," said Chauvin.
Down with the dogs, grunting and fighting for a carrot, is an overweight oinker, known as "Carl Pig."
"We have had hundreds of visitors coming to see him over about the past week," Chauvin said. "People are putting up rainbows and teddy bears in their windows. It being just a few days before Easter, we decided to say that we had the Easter pig."
If you walk up to his fence without some grub, he might not seem interested, but all you have do is an old fashioned pig call.
He won't respond to "Sooie."
"They'll call, 'Carl Pig! Carl Pig!' and he comes running," Chauvin said.
You can feed him, make an Easter wish, take a selfie. And if he's not outside, you can text him on a hog hotline of sorts. Seriously.
"He was actually asleep on the couch when we had some people come by pretty close to 9 o'clock," Chauvin said.
If "Carl Pig" doesn't amuse you to the point of wanting to pay him a visit, he has a barnyard buddy, known as the No-Contact Easter Bunny. He's behind the glass to keep your family and his safe.
"Right now, he's just trying to be part of the solution to this crazy time we're living in," Chauvin said.
Carl Pig's purpose is the same. Laura Chauvin and her husband opened their yard because, while their kids are grown, they know what it would be like to be a family in quarantine.
It's been a needed neighborly gesture making people happier than pigs in mud.
