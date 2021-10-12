LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Carla Dearing has announced that she is running for Mayor of Louisville.
Dearing made the announcement Tuesday morning in an email. She is running as a Democrat.
Dearing is originally from Battle Creek, Michigan and graduated from the University of Michigan.
She currently runs Velo, a firm that provides expertise strategy, growth and access to capital for black, brown, women and LGBTQ owned companies.
Dearing is a an 18-year board member of the JCTC Foundation and has served on the TARC board during the past year.
Dearing joins a field of at least seven other candidates running for Louisville mayor in 2022.
Those candidates include activist and pastor Tim Findley Jr.; activist and organizer Shameka Parrish-Wright; funeral home owner Anthony Oxendine; Former CEO of 21c Museum Hotels and co-owner of Ohio Valley Wrestling Craig Greenberg; Jeffersontown mayor Bill Dieruf; Margaret Trowe of the Socialist Workers Party; and Jefferson County Circuit Court Clerk David Nicholson.
You can learn more about Dearing's campaign here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.