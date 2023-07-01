LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Carly Pearce concert in Jeffersonville that was scheduled for Saturday evening has been canceled due to severe weather.
Pearce posted on Facebook shortly before the show was scheduled to begin saying that performing wasn't going to be possible due to the weather forecast.
She was scheduled to perform as part of the free concert summer series Jammin in Jeff at the River Stage.
The city of Jeffersonville said in a statement that Pearce refused the city's request to take the stage early as a way to avoid the threat of sever weather.
"The city is disappointed in Carly Pearce's decision," the city of Jeffersonville said in a statement.
According to officials, the show is not planned to be rescheduled.
