LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local children's bookstore is closed indefinitely after severe flooding at the store.
Carmichael's Kids on Bardstown Road announced on Facebook that it's closed due to flooding.
"We're doing all we can to get back up and running, but much of that is out of our control and we don't have a clear timeframe," Carmichael's Kids posted.
Carmichael's said readers can visit the children's section at its bookstore on Frankfort Avenue. Carmichael's will share when the children's bookstore reopens.
Carmichael's Kids opened on Bardstown Road in 2014. The bookstore also carries a selection of toys, games and gifts. It also hosts special events for children, as well as story times and author events.
The local bookstores have been in business for more than 40 years, and now has two locations on Bardstown Road and another on Frankfort Avenue.
To purchase books from Carmichael's online or learn more, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.