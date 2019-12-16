LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported a case of whooping cough found at a Kentucky high school.
The case was confirmed at Frederick Douglass High School and is Lexington's 12th case this year. The health department recommended preventative antibiotics for high-risk students who may have been exposed to the illness.
Early signs of whooping cough include a runny nose, low-grade fever and coughing. Officials say the cough usually worsens and becomes uncontrollable and violent after about a week.
