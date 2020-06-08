LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The John B. Castleman monument was removed from Cherokee Triangle on Monday morning.
This comes after a Jefferson Circuit Court judge ruled on Friday that the city has the right to remove it. Crews worked to remove the statue around 6 a.m. Monday. The statue will be taken to a city storage facility for cleaning before it moves to Cave Hill Cemetery, where Castleman is buried. The plinth below the statue will be moved at a later date. Negotiations with Cave Hill are ongoing.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says moving the statue from its current public location sends an important message amid racial unrest and protests around the world.
"The events of the past weeks have shown clearly that's not enough to just face our history," he said. "We've got to address its impact in our present. To many people are suffering today because the promises of justice and equality enshrined in our Constitution are unfulfilled by a society that devalues African-American lives and denies African Americans justice, opportunity and equity. That's got to change. People want at deserve action. We need a transformation."
Attorney Stephen Porter responded to the removal saying opposing parties, "have full intentions to file a motion this week, within the 10-day period allowed by Kentucky Rules of Court, asking the circuit court to vacate its Order or overturn that decision." He continues, "The Circuit Court failed to consider the major points of law contained in our original complaint and we will ask the Court to reconsider."
The statue has proven controversial over the past few years, often being subject to vandalism. The controversy stems as Castleman is closely associated with the Confederacy, slavery and segregation. Historians previously argued that the statue should not be removed because of the historic significance of the monument. Mayor Greg Fischer announced plans to move the statue, along with a statue of George Dennison Prentice, in August 2018. This came after a report was issued by the Public Art and Movements Advisory Committee.
Fischer rejected the idea that moving the statues was an effort to erase history saying, "Moving these statues allows us to examine our history in a new contact that more accurate reflects the reality of the day, a time when the moral deprivation of slavery is clear."
Mayor Fischer said at the time following several public committee meetings, "We all agree with the report's finding that our city must not maintain statues that serve as validating symbols for racist or bigoted ideology."
The moving of the Castleman statue in 2018, required a Certificate of Appropriateness due to its location near the Cherokee Triangle Preservation District. The Cherokee Triangle Architectural Review Committee denied the certificate in January 2019.
The Louisville Landmarks Commission gave the city the green light to remove the statue in May 2019. That ruling was later appealed.
"Although John B. Castleman made civic contributions to Louisville, he also fought to keep men, women and children bonded in the chains of slavery," Fischer said after the initial ruling on May 8, 2019. "We cannot and should not erase our history, but it is important that art and monuments displayed on public property reflect our values today as a welcoming city."
A decision has not been made on how the site will be used after the statue is moved. Metro Public Art Administrator, Sarah Lindgren, said any new proposal for artwork or monuments would be reviewed through the city's public art guidelines.
