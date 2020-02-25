LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group fighting the removal of a controversial statue in Cherokee Triangle is taking new steps as litigation continues.
Members of the group Friends of Louisville Public Art plan to file a brief in Jefferson Circuit Court this week to appeal the decision. They disagree with the move by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and the Metro Landmarks Commission to remove the John B. Castleman statue.
"Although John B. Castleman made civic contributions to Louisville, he also fought to keep men, women and children bonded in the chains of slavery and touted his role in the Civil War in his autobiography years later," Fischer said in a statement last year. "We cannot and should not erase our history, but it is important that art and monuments displayed on public property reflect our values today as a welcoming city.
Those who want it removed argue Castleman was closely associated with the Confederacy, but supporters say Castleman atoned for that by keeping parks integrated and improving African American education.
"We as friends of Louisville Public Art do not like revisionist history, this canceled culture," said Steve Wiser, a member of the group. "We think history should be learned and not removed."
The group also launched a billboard campaign with the words, "If Castleman Goes, I'm Next."
The city will have 30 days to reply to the group's petition before it would go to a circuit court judge.
