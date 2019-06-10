LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The John B. Castleman statue is set to be removed from Cherokee Triangle soon, but now a new group called Friends of Louisville Public Art is trying to stop that from happening.
The statue of Castleman riding a horse, dressed in civilian clothes, has been vandalized several times over the years, including this past May. The monument in the Highlands has been the center of controversy because its critics argue that Castleman is closely associated with the Confederacy and white supremacy.
A newly formed group called Friends of Louisville Public Art says even though Castleman was a Confederate soldier, parts of his story seem to be forgotten. The group says the anger directed at the monument is a result of misinformation. It says people forget that Castleman called on all white soldiers to salute black officers, at a time when it was controversial to do so.
"I think people forget about his road to redemption," said Bobby Fiske, a member of Friends of Louisville Public Art. "And one of the most important things I think that people forget, as well, is that he actually made a written statement that people who are enlisted, white enlisted men, should salute black officers at a time when that was a very controversial thing to do in the United States Army."
Castleman also helped create the Olmsted Parks Conservancy in Louisville, as well as Cherokee Park.
Mayor Fischer announced the removal of the Castleman and George Prentice statues last year, saying they served as racist symbols. The Prentice statue was removed from its spot in front of the downtown library in December 2018.
On May 9 Louisville's Landmark Commission voted to remove the Castleman statue, but Friends of Louisville Public Art plans to file a lawsuit appealing that decision. The Landmark Commission's vote followed a January vote by the Cherokee Triangle Review Commission that ended in a tie, meaning the statue could not be removed. That's when the city appealed to the Landmarks Commission, which gave the green light on May 9 for the statue's removal.
After filing the lawsuit in Jefferson Circuit Court on June 10, an attorney for the group said the commission's decision to remove the statue from the park he helped create was "arbitrary and erroneous, and cited several "flaws" in the process.
The lawsuit says officers and employees who voted during the process should have recused themselves, and that recommendations from the Public Art and Monuments Advisory Committee were not considered by the Landmarks Commission.
According to the suit, the statue was referred to as a "landmark" in a Louisville Metro publication, and has been considered an icon in the neighborhood for 106 years.
The attorney for the group describes it as "a mix of local organizations, Cherokee Triangle residents and historians who believe this man has been unfairly depicted in our city’s history by a few persons."
In a statement released in late May, the group said its mission is to: "Promulgate correct historical data for public art, assist in the restoration of public art and provide appropriate input into the status of future public art decisions."
