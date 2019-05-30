LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville group wants to set the record straight about John B. Castleman and other historic Louisville figures.
Friends of Louisville Public Art announced its formation at a Thursday news conference at the Castleman statue in Cherokee Triangle.
The group's mission, outlined in a news release, is three-pronged: "Promulgate correct historical data for public art, assist in the restoration of public art and provide appropriate input into the status of future public art decisions."
Members said the vandalism and anger directed at the Castleman statue is the result of misinformation. Castleman served as a Confederate officer during the Civil War, but the newly formed group said there's much more to his story.
"I think people forget about his road to redemption," said Bobby Fiske, a member of Friends of Louisville Public Art. "And one of the most important things I think that people forget, as well, is that he actually made a written statement that people who are enlisted, white enlisted men, should salute black officers at a time when that was a very controversial thing to do in the United States Army."
In its news release, the group also mentions that Castleman founded the Saddlebred Horse Association, "prevented several lynching’s of African Americans in the city, advocated for better recreational facilities for the minority population ... and was praised posthumously for keeping the Olmsted parks integrated by African American leaders."
On May 9, Louisville's Landmark Commission voted to allow the Castleman statue to be removed, but Friends of Louisville Public Art plans to appeal.
