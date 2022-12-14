LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Archdiocese of Louisville announced today that Catholic Charities of Louisville purchased a property from Stock Yards Bank to house its new headquarters.
The property — which is on East Broadway — was purchased for $5.1 million and includes a 75-space surface parking lot at the corner of Gray and Jackson streets.
The group will also invest in renovations to include communal work areas, client meeting rooms, classrooms and child care for clients.
"I think it's going to be a big benefit just to be here," said Lisa DeJaco Crutcher, chief executive officer of Catholic Charities of Louisville. "There's a large group of other social service providers that are right around here. It's wonderful because it's so central to the city.
"It's just very accessible to the people who need our help."
Catholic Charities of Louisville is currently operating out of a re-purposed convent on South 4th Street, at Holy Name parish, and in the old St. Anthony parish campus at 23rd and Market streets. They hope to move into the new space next year.
