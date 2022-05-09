LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Catholic Charities of Louisville received a major donation to help further its mission of supporting immigrants in the community.
The Lebanese American Country Club gave the organization a check Monday for nearly $620,000.
The money will be split between immigrant support programs and a capital campaign to build a new headquarters called the Catholic Charities Center.
"We can't do the work we do without generous benefactors that will step up and support us and allow us to reach out to more and more people," said Scott Haner, a board member at Catholic Charities. "That's that happens every day in all of our programs. And when we build this Catholic Charities Center here within the next couple of years, it's going to secure the place for charitable works for the next century.”
The Lebanese American Country Club said it chose to donate to Catholic Charities because its work to help immigrants and refugees re-settle and thrive in Louisville reflects the club's heritage.
