LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 4,000 fake driver's licenses were found by customs agents in Louisville on Tuesday.
Customs and Border Patrol agents detained two shipments from Hong Kong labeled as postcard and postcard boxes. One box contained 2,857 counterfeit state driver's licenses, while the other had 1,565.
The fake IDs mimicked 11 states, including Indiana.
Agents have found nearly 8,000 fake licenses in the last two weeks.
More than 2,000 were seized by CBP officers on Oct. 19 in Louisville, a week after 1,094 fake IDs were discovered.
The licenses could be used for underage drinking, agents said, but also to defraud government benefit programs, commit credit card fraud and to provide a false identity.
