LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron responded to reports of two men accused of buying and selling medical products from Kentucky and Tennessee and raising the prices.
After investigating, officials believe brothers Matt Colvin and Noah Colvin of Hixen, Tennessee, were buying medical goods from stores in Tennessee and Kentucky and possibly price gouging while selling the products. The suspects were issued a cease-and-desist notice by Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery III.
"We will not tolerate price gouging in this time of need, and we will take aggressive action to stop it," Slatery said in a statement. "During this pandemic, we ask that you report suspicious activity to the Division of Consumer Affairs and refrain from threatening or hostile communication with individuals or businesses you may suspect are price gouging."
"This is a time where we have to focus on helping our neighbors," Cameron added in a statement. "We're not going to tolerate selfish actions that put the health of Kentuckians at risk, and I'm grateful for Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery's partnership in bringing an end to this harmful scheme."
Stores in Kentucky have started running low on products, and officials are keeping a close eye to ensure no price gouging is taking place. Kentucky officials also warn of potential scams. Cameron said Kentuckians should report suspected price gouging to the Consumer Protection Hotline at 888-432-9257.
Related Stories:
- As stores run low on some products in Louisville, officials warn of price gouging, coronavirus scams
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.