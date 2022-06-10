LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Supply chain issues are slowing down large construction projects.
There's currently a cement shortage, changing when and how much concrete contractors can get. It's caused lane closures and increased the length of projects.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is asking drivers to be patient with two road projects that are being pushed back because of a supply chain issue.
A lack of cement being distributed to contractors is forcing the delay of the Interstate 65 rehabilitation project in Lebanon Junction and the 31W safety and pavement improvement project in Elizabethtown.
Both construction projects are hitting road blocks due to supply chain issues.
"There is actually a cement shortage across the United States right now," Ron Hartman with Ernst Concrete said. "Cement is the one thing you got to have to make concrete and there's only so much of it being made right now and the current demand is pushing supply to its limits."
KYTC said construction schedules for the I-65 and 31W projects are being modified because the shortage is impacting when the project can be finished.
The project on I-65 was initially expected to be completed in August, but that project might not be finished until the end of the year.
On 31W, the construction area is bigger because crews have now been approved to go ahead and start on the next phase while waiting on additional concrete to finish the phase of work between Ring Road and 31W.
KYTC said crews may need longer than the four weeks allotted for construction originally.
"There is no inventory, so everything is kind of strained," Hartman said. "They're making what we're using."
Contractors and KYTC urge patience until suppliers can build inventory again. It's still unclear how long the shortage could last.
