LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The President and CEO of Louisville Sports Commission is retiring next February.
According to a news release, Karl F. Schmitt Jr. plans to retire in February 2023 as he turns 70 years old. Schmitt has led the organization that focuses on attracting sporting events to Louisville for the past 12 years.
"It's been a great run, a labor of love," Schmitt said. "Our team is amazing. I look forward to working with them for another 12 months to support our clients and partners and help with the transition."
Louisville has generated more than $1 billion in local economic impact by hosting more than 60 NCAA championships, world and national championships in cycling, fencing and gymnastics, large youth basketball tournaments, among other sports, and the largest IRONMAN, since Schmitt joined the organization in 2010, according to a news release.
After leading the organization on a growth trajectory for 12 years, LSC President and CEO Karl F. Schmitt Jr. announced today he will retire in February 2023 when he turns 70. Click link for press release with full details.https://t.co/wfkRCgYS7x pic.twitter.com/tZ69X5y0Dm— Louisville Sports (@SportsinLou) February 8, 2022
In 2017, the organization was selected by the National Association of Sports Commissions as its Large Market Sports Commission of the Year.
"Karl's outstanding leadership and worth ethic have been instrumental in elevating the Sports Commission's productivity and creating a high level of financial stability," Louisville Sports Commission Chairman Philip S. Poindexter said in a news release. "He assembled a strong team that is passionate about how sports can help improve our local economy and enhance the quality of life in our community."
A leadership transition committee has been appointed by Louisville Sports Commission's board to determine a successor for Schmitt.
Louisville Sports Commission was founded in 1999.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.