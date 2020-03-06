LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Local officials have launched a project that will provide Louisville veterans with tiny homes, education, health care and fellowship.
Camp Restoration, on about 5 empty acres off Dixie Highway, will include 25 shipping-container homes, a community center, hair salon and other amenities to help those who served our country — but are now struggling — get back on their feet.
As the American flag soared overhead and the lyrics of the National Anthem swept over the plot of land, participants in Friday's kickoff event held hands over their hearts before learning from veterans who are struggling and how much Camp Restoration will help.
Jeremy Harrell, the founder of the Veteran's Club and the driving force behind Camp Restoration, said Friday's event was the result of a lot of hard work.
Harrell, a veteran himself, said he wants to make sure that the project equips veterans struggling with the skills they need to reintegrate successfully into civilian life after their military service.
"To rekindle social skills and educational resources, financial literacy things like that ... but mainly to get better," he said.
The $300,000 plot of land for Camp Restoration was donated by Chris Thieneman, who wanted to combine his passion for the military with his wife's passion for helping the homeless. Since then, the project has received significant community support, including from Mayor Greg Fischer and Louisville Metro Council.
Harrell wants the veterans to know they deserve a home to help get them back on their feet.
Veteran Megan Karr said that kind of support means a lot.
"That's big to be able to have someone tell you that you deserve something," she said.
Karr spent 9½ years in the U.S. Army and U.S. Coast Guard and was named Kentucky Veteran of the Year in 2018. Now, she is homeless.
"You can go from being up top to down on the bottom just like that," she said.
Even knowing where to go for help is difficult, she said, but Camp Restoration will help on that front, too. Veterans will have access to a chapel, community center and offices with medical professionals, barbers and educational opportunities.
Harrell said his passion for the project can be easily explained.
"I know there's veterans out there who are waiting for this, who are hoping and praying for this every day," he said.
The $3.5 million project is expected to be completed in 2021.
Related Stories:
- U of L interior design students to design tiny homes for veterans in need
- Tiny home community for Louisville veterans slated for 2020 groundbreaking
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.