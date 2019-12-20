LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Construction on a tiny home community for Louisville's homeless veterans is expected to begin in 2020.
Architecture firm Luckett & Farley is partnering with the Veterans Club to create the transitional housing community, which has been dubbed Camp Restoration, on 5 empty acres off Dixie Highway near Stuart Avenue. The community could include 25 tiny homes, a community center, offices, a spiritual wellness center and landscaping.
The community may also offer programs to help veterans address mental and financial health.
“Veterans can get healing, they can learn life-skill classes in a way that they can leave after 12 months of staying in a tiny home and be able to sustain themselves out in the public and make sure that they're equipped for life and to get them off the street,” said Jeremy Harrell, founder of the Veteran’s Club, in a WDRB News story on the tiny home community in September.
Groundbreaking on the $3.5 million project is expected in early 2020.
According to Coalition for the Homeless, about 25 veterans become homeless every month in Louisville alone.
