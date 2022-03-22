LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A ceremony is planned on Wednesday for a Louisville Metro Police officer who was killed in the line of duty in 2005.
The ceremony is scheduled to begin at the main gate of Cave Hill Cemetery at 8 a.m., where LMPD staff and Peter Grignon's family and friends will be gathered in his remembrance.
Grignon was shot and killed while investigating a hit-and-run accident near Accasia Drive in 2005. On the scene of the early morning accident, he found the suspect's vehicle burning nearby, according to an LMPD report.
Moments after he found the car burning, he was confronted by two subjects and was shot twice.
Officer Grignon was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital where he died approximately two hours later. He had been on the police force for just two years.
Grignon is survived by his wife, parents, and a brother.
