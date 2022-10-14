LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An organization is working to make an impact on young girls of color in Louisville with Black girl magic popping up on billboards across the city.
The words "We Are Everything" with the faces of 10 Black girls on a billboard in downtown Louisville are meant to empower them and show them they're beautiful.
It all started as a walk in honor of International Day of the Girl. Songs of empowerment played as the group of girls from 300for300 walked in downtown Louisville on Friday.
But what the girls didn't know was that there was a surprise waiting for them at the corner of 2nd and Market streets.
"Look at it! Yes! That's me!" Nyla Adonis said when she saw her face on the billboard along with nine other girls.
"This program definitely exudes Black girl magic, Black excellence and it just really digs deep into the aspect of, you know, a Black girl," Adonis said.
The billboard is the eighth in the city showing that Black excellence, but they also show joy, hope, life and love.
The reactions from the girls exude the words on the signs. When asked how they felt seeing themselves, one of the girls responded "I'm feeling good."
Chastity Dotson started the organization 300for300 after Breonna Taylor was killed, saying she came to Louisville from Los Angeles to empower young girls of color in the community.
"We're here to document and share the stories of 300 young women of color, but more than that we're here to change the narrative," Dotson said.
Changing the narrative and teaching the girls that, despite their differences, they're a lot more similar than they think.
"It doesn't matter who you are or what you look like you could be different and be the same in a lot of ways," said Adonis.
