LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Battle of the Badges fundraiser has been canceled.
Louisville Metro Police Activities League announced Friday the inaugural boxing competition between police officers and firefighters was canceled due to "lack of clarity among boxing governing bodies regarding event oversight."
It was scheduled to happen Sept. 3 at Iroquois Amphitheater. Anyone who purchased a ticket will get an email from Ticketmaster to get full refund.
