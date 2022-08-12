LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new fundraiser will put firefighters against police officers.
The Louisville Metro Police Activities League announced the "Battle of the Badges."
It's an amateur boxing event. Police officers will box against firefighters during the event.
It'll happen at the Iroquois Amphitheater on Sept. 3. General admission tickets are $21-$26 and ringside seats are $71.
Proceeds will support Crusade for Children and local youth sports. The event is a partnership with Louisville TKO Boxing. To purchase tickets, click here.
