LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Charlestown's four-term incumbent has been ousted by 30 votes by a political newcomer, but incumbent mayors in New Albany and Jeffersonville will serve a third term.
Charlestown Mayor Bob Hall, a Republican, who was seeking a fifth term, was defeated by Democratic challenger Treva Hodges, who won by 30 votes.
Hodges, a political newcomer, got 1,354 votes, compared to Hall's 1,324.
Hall had said the city has a 50-year low in unemployment and is the fastest-growing community in Clark County, but Hodges had said it was time for a change.
New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan, a Democrat, and Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore will each serve a third term.
Gahan received 4,631 votes, or nearly 55% of the total, vs. Republican challenger Mark Seabrook's 3,407 votes, or just over 40%. Independent Dan Coffey got 409 votes, or less than 5%.
In Jeffersonville, Moore, a Republican, also won a third term, garnering 8,331 votes, or 69% of the total. Challenger Thomas R. Galligan, a Democrat, received 3,701 votes, or just less than 31%.
In Madison, Republican interim mayor Bob Courtney, received 2,284 votes, or just more than 60%, while challenger Julie A. Berry, a Democrat, received 1,488 votes, or just less than 40%.
Mayor-elect Courtney had been serving as interim mayor since September, when then-Mayor Damon Welch died. Courtney was picked by the Republican caucus to fill in.
Berry previously served three terms as the first female county commissioner.
