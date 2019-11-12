LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Charlestown Mayor Bob Hall says he wants a recount after he lost by 30 votes.
The Mayor's Office made the announcement Tuesday morning, and says the recount will be paid for by Hall's campaign. Donations are welcome.
Hall lost his re-election bid to Treva Hodges.
Hall posted on Facebook Friday that there are some "anomalies in absentees, provisional ballots, and undervotes that are being reviewed by our team."
Hodges posted on Facebook that she does "not anticipate an overturn of the voters' decision" and will continue to work on assembling her transition team.
