CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- After a weekend recount, Charlestown, Indiana, Mayor-elect Treva Hodges maintained her victory margin of 24 votes over incumbent Bob Hall.
Hall had asked for a recount, claiming electronic voting systems malfunctioned and election officials made mistakes when counting absentee ballots.
Hodges told WDRB on Monday that Hall had conceded. She will take office Jan. 1.
"I'm happy that the contest has come to an end," Hodges said. "It certainly was a trying thing, but now with the end of the contest, we can now move forward on what matters, and that's the citizens of Charlestown and our community."
Hodges held a news conference Monday to announce her appointment of Major Tim Wolff as the city's new police chief.
Wolff has been with the department for 18 years and is the current assistant chief.
If the Board of Public Works approves the move, Wolff will take over for current Chief Keith McDonald.
