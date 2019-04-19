CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- It's hard to miss the impact of River Ridge. Dozens of industrial buildings are now up along State Road 62, and plenty of other new businesses have popped up in the area.
River Ridge has transformed the section of southern Indiana that encompasses Jeffersonville, Charlestown and Utica. The commerce center has created nearly 10,000 jobs. But there's still a lot of land left to develop, particularly on the north side of the industrial park's land near Charlestown.
"We have been excited about what's happening in River Ridge since it started, because we knew that even though we were on the end of it, we knew that it was going to come our way eventually," said John Spencer with the Charlestown Chamber of Commerce.
More than 1,000 structures from the former Indiana Army Ammunition Plant still need to be removed. River Ridge said the park needs to invest more than $315 million over the next two decades, money that will finish up the infrastructure improvements to get the land ready for future development on the north side.
"Charlestown has been working hard to prepare for that," Spencer said. "And our businesses are looking forward to the growth that's going to accompany those new facilities that are going to go in River Ridge."
In recent months, several structures have already been removed from the north end of the park. Projects are also underway to build new roads, entrances and extend water mains.
"We're ready for the spoils to come our way, so as we see the ground getting turned over ... it makes our hearts jump, and we know that growth is really right here," Spencer said. "It's on the cusp right now."
Once more infrastructure is in place, development leaders believe more large employers will take notice of River Ridge. The River Ridge Development Authority's Executive Director Jerry Acy commented in a news release:
“We have a lot of work on the North End, but there’s also a lot of opportunity there. Once the roads, water mains and other infrastructure are in place, we’re confident this will be a popular place for large employers to locate and benefit the entire region.”
Development on the Charlestown end of the industrial park has been slow thus far, but some companies have recently moved in. J. Knipper and Company, Magnolia Automotive and D.A. Incorporated have already opened up on the Charlestown end of River Ridge. Officials are hopeful that trend will continue.
"We are extremely excited, and we've been holding our breath, but we're ready to take a deep one," Spencer said.
