LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Charlie Wilson, founder of Charlie Wilson's Appliance & TV, has passed away at the age of 96.
A spokesperson said Wilson died Tuesday night.
Wilson opened his first store in Louisville in 1953 at Preston Street and Eastern Parkway. He later moved the store across the river to State Street in New Albany, before setting up on West Market Street until 1972 when the store moved further down West Market Street. In 2015, the store moved to its current location on East Lewis & Clark Parkway in Clarksville, Indiana.
He is survived by three children, seven grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Wilma Wilson, who passed away in March 2015 at the age of 88, according to an obituary.
Wilson was born in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. At the age of 17, he dropped out of high school to join the U.S. Navy in 1943 where he served until 1945. He graduated from Western Kentucky University in 1949 with a Bachelor's Degree in English and biology.
Before opening the first Charlie Wilson's in 1053, he worked for Armour Meats, Yellow Pages and as a dairy delivery man. The "idea of sales put a gleam in his eye" and thought "sales people always seemed to drive nice cars and wear nice clothes," which gave him the inspiration to become one of his own, according to a news release.
"Charlie Wilson founded his company on delivering honest service, quality products, and customer satisfaction. Charlie was dedicated to taking care of the customers before, during, and after the sale," a statement announcing Wilson's death read. "Over the last few decades, Charlie Wilson's was proud to serve notable customers such as Muhammad Ali, UofL Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Denny Crum, and Hall of Fame Jokey Pat Day."
While the details are still being worked out, Wilson's visitation is set to be held at Kraft Funeral Service in New Albany, Indiana. Funeral services have yet to be announced, but a news release states he will be laid to rest at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park in New Albany.
