LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The numbers are in for the Mega Millions drawing that has everyone holding their breath. The jackpot for Tuesday's drawing is an estimated $830 million.
Here are the numbers:
7-29-60-63-66
Mega Ball: 15
Megaplier: 3
The nation's fourth-largest lottery prize has sparked a surge in sales across the country that will mean more possible number combinations are covered, your odds of winning remain the same. At 1 in 302.5 million, they're pretty miserable.
If there's no winner or winners, the jackpot likely would top $1 billion for Friday's drawing.
The $830 million prize is for the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years. Nearly everyone opts for cash, which for Tuesday's drawing would be $487.9 million, of which about one-third would go toward federal taxes with possibly more for state taxes, depending on where the buyer lived.
There are a total of nine ways to win a prize in Mega Millions, ranging from the jackpot down to $2:
WHAT HAPPENS IF YOU WIN:
If you check your ticket and find out you've won the Mega Millions jackpot, lottery officials tell you to sign the ticket, remain calm and try not to let the news out before you're ready. You may also want to change your phone number, if you win such a large amount of money.
Reach out to your state lottery office when you're ready to confirm, and an appointment will be set up to claim the prize. You have 180 days to get the money, so take your time.
There are forms to fill out and tax information to release, so experts advise winners to contact a lawyer and an accountant to go with you to the lottery office.
If you win in Kentucky, you'll need to go to contact the Kentucky Lottery headquarters at 1011 West Main Street in Louisville. The toll free number is 1-800-937-8946.
If you win in Indiana, you'll need to contact the Hoosier Lottery headquarters at 1302 North Meridian Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis. The toll free number is 1-800-955-6886.
Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is overseen by state lottery officials.
