LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first Chicken Salad Chick location in the Louisville area is now open.
The restaurant opened in Middletown on Shelbyville Road and celebrated its grand opening Wednesday. It serves chicken salad along with soups and sandwiches.
The first 100 people in line Wednesday morning got free chicken salad each month for a year.
There will also be more giveaways through Saturday. The is the sixth Chicken Salad Chick in Kentucky.
There's also a location across the river in Jeffersonville.
