BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hope was dwindling for Mike Unseld and Heather Hill. They waited more than two years for an arrest in the murder of their father.
And last week, they got their relief.
Robert Tate, 26, is charged with murder, accused of killing Unseld in front of a night club in Bardstown in June 2016.
"I didn't know how to feel at first," Hill said. "I kind of thought its kind of bittersweet, because I didn't think the day would actually come, and now that it has, it's a sigh of relief."
Bardstown Police announced the arrest Friday but did not provide any details of the murder or motive. That's left many questions for Unseld and Hill.
"Did you make him suffer or did you just point-blank point the gun at him and shoot him? Did you make him beg for his life?" Unsled asked. "The biggest question is why. That's what I want answered ... Why?"
It's unclear if there was any connection between Unseld and Tate. Tate is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. He's currently being held on a $1 million bond.
