LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Children around Louisville were surprised with a special delivery for Valentine's Day.
Norton Children's Hospital received around 8,000 cards and 1,500 stuffed animals for hospitalized children, according to a news release. Children staying at Norton Children's Hospital, Norton Women's and Children's Hospital, Norton Children's Medical Center, the Novak Center for Children's Health and several physician offices received the gifts.
"Thank you to all who sent an e-card or stuffed animal through SendAFriend to our patients. This is a remarkable response, and we are so appreciative of the generosity from across the state to support our patients," Lynnie Meyer, senior vice president and chief development officer for Norton Healthcare, said in a news release.
SendAFriend, a company that creates stuffed animals, donated $2,234 to Norton Children's Hospital Foundation. Cards and donations came from 34 states around the country.
