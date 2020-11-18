LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at Christian Academy of Indiana in New Albany will start remote learning at the end of the month and continue through the first week of the new year.
The school notified parents Wednesday that it had made the decision based on a mandate by the Floyd County Health Department as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the county and in the state.
"We have seen minimal COVID-19 in-house transmission within our high school, and have had no in-house transmission within our middle school and elementary school," school officials said in a letter to parents.
Officials attributed that to the mitigation strategies put in place at the beginning of the school year.
Students will begin remote learning on Monday, Nov. 30, and continue through Friday, Dec. 18, ahead of Christmas break. School officials say the Junior Academy will remain open.
Middle and high school students will "follow a modified synchronous schedule through Canvas." Elementary students will have materials sent home with them on Tuesday, Nov. 24, and will use Google Classroom. Fridays will serve as workdays for students to finish their assignments, according to school officials.
Families without devices for remote learning were also given instructions on how to request a Chromebook for their student or students.
CAI will return to in-person classes on Jan. 5 and continue with its current health practices.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.