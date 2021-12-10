LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Christmas Gift and Decor Show is back in Louisville this weekend.
It's the largest free Christmas show in the country. Friday through Sunday, the Kentucky Expo Center will be filled with Christmas decorations, gifts and holiday cheer.
More than 600 booths will be set up in South Wing C.
Santa will also be there to take free pictures. Shoppers say there is a good variety of options for gifts.
"There's different toys they have for kids and then I get Christmas ornaments from a lady that's been here for a while," Tina Drury said. "I've been buying them from her for 10 years. Missed her last year so I had to make up for last year. And just little gadgets and stuff you can't find in stores for kids."
The show opens at 10 a.m. Saturday and runs until 7 p.m. On Sunday, it'll run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
