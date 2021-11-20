LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some people wait until after Thanksgiving to get a Christmas tree but that could be difficult this year.
Christmas Tree lane on Witherspoon Street near Waterfront Park opened Friday night for the holiday season. Book's Christmas Trees sell Fraser, Balsam and Canaan Firs, White and Scotch pines, wreaths and wooden reindeer and snowmen.
Tree farmers say if you haven't purchased a tree yet, you may find some challenges, including cost. The prices of trees have gone up between $15 to $20.
"We're a little early but after last year, people don't want to wait," tree salesman Ed Hardison said. "They're coming earlier because of the shortage of trees."
Christmas Tree Lane is open everyday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until trees are gone. Hardison expects they'll be out of trees by the middle of December.
