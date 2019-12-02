LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Christmas tree theft nearly derailed a Girl Scout troop's overseas trip — but two good Samaritans came to the rescue.
An Indiana Girl Scout troop had fallen victim to thieves over the weekend when 15 Christmas trees disappeared from outside of the Carmel Lions Club.
The scouts had planned to sell the trees and use the proceeds for an overseas trip and to help with a competition. The trees were worth hundreds of dollars.
Troop leaders were considering cancelling the trip, but two women saved the day when they saw a social media post about the theft and paid for the 15 trees.
Troop 1819 Group Leader Denisse Jensen said the incident will make for a "good memory" for the girl scouts.
"So, thank you for taking something that could have been really bad, to turning it into something really good that these girls are going to remember," Jensen said.
Police do not yet have any suspects. The Girl Scout troop now has a security camera on its tree lot.
