LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Teams "chunked" pumpkins into the Ohio River for a good cause on Sunday afternoon.
The teams were raising money for metastatic breast cancer research, which is usually stage four and spreads to another organ.
Giant catapults took over the riverfront at Captain's Quarters for a cause that impacts one of their owners.
Most women diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer have an average survival rate of two to three years.
Andrew Masterson, the co-owner of Captain's Quarters, said his wife was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in 2020.
"It came back and it's an everyday thing and we're fighting it. She's a trooper, Masterson said.
"The money that's going to research, only 7 to 10% is going to metastatic disease. What our organizations are doing is putting more money to metastatic breast cancer research."
All of the proceeds from the event will benefit the local nonprofits Hope Scarves and Twisted Pink.
