LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local church in the California neighborhood is helping the community stay healthy.
Midwest Church of Christ is holding an annual Health Screening Day on Saturday. The church is located on Garland Avenue near South 22nd Street.
The screening day runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Services include COVID-19 boosters, flu shots, pneumonia, shingles and tetanus vaccines.
Glucose and cholesterol testing will also be available.
The Norton Mobile Unit will provide mammograms for women over 40.
