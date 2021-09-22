LOUISVILLE Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs Inc. announced Wednesday that the company has submitted a proposal to develop the Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort.
If approved, the destination gaming facility in Vigo County, Indiana, would have up to 1,000 slot machines, 50 table games, a 125-room luxury hotel, a state-of-the-art TwinSpires sportsbook and several food and beverage offerings.
The name of the casino resort is inspired by Terre Haute's nickname, "Queen City of the Wabash Valley." The Queen of Terre Haute will reflect the heritage of Vigo County and the surrounding region.
“Churchill Downs has a 147-year track record of offering extraordinary entertainment experiences and has significant expertise developing premier casino and gaming properties throughout the United States,” Bill Carstanjen, chief executive officer of CDI, said in a news release.
Economists at Purdue University estimate the Queen of Terre Haute would generate $190 million in annual regional economic impact, 1,000 construction jobs and 500 permanent jobs.
According to Purdue's economic impact study, the project would be expected to deliver a 2% annual increase in the West Central Indiana gross regional product.
“We are proud to offer our vision for this world-class casino, a true destination resort designed to draw visitors and economic activity from across the Midwest to Terre Haute,” Carstanjen said.
