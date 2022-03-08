LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs Racetrack is hosting a job fair Saturday.
The horse racing facility is hiring positions for the upcoming Kentucky Derby and Spring Meet.
According to a news release, Churchill Downs and its vendors are searching for candidates to fill various positions for Derby Week and the 44-day Spring Meet. It goes from April 30 to July 4.
Positions include catering, cleaning and janitorial, concession, culinary, food service, guest services and security.
Attendees of the job fair can park in the White Lot and enter through the Paddock Gate.
To learn more and register for the event, click here.
