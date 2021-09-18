LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville favorites came together Saturday night – horse racing and the University of Louisville men's and women’s basketball teams.
The 'Louisville Live' preseason basketball event made its way to Churchill Downs for a night titled "Downs After Dark: Horses and Hoops."
This one-of-a-kind experience under the Twin Spires is a partnership between U of L Athletics and Churchill Downs.
A portable court was installed on the 30,000-square-foot plaza just inside Gate 1 of Churchill Downs. The U of L men's and women's teams were able to run through some drills, and even participate in a 3-point and dunk contests during the Louisville Live event in front of thousands of Cardinal fans.
"I've just grown up with it and seeing it develop into what it is today, it's been crazy to me. I'm really thankful to be here," said Nevaeh Muntz, who was lucky enough to get a front-row seat to some basketball action.
In addition to the basketball event, Churchill Downs also held an 11-race card featuring five stakes races.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.