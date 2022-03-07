LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Churchill Downs will give general admission access to the Infield on Thurby for what it calls "a celebration of music and Kentucky bourbon."
According to a news release, the infield will play host to a musical performance by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats on Thurby.
Thurby is the name given to the races that take place on the Thursday before Oaks and Derby Day. It has become a favored race day among locals to attend before the worldwide attendance of Oaks and Derby.
"We couldn't be more excited to expand our Derby Week entertainment with this infield music experience on Thurby," said Mike Anderson, president of Churchill Downs Racetrack, in a statement. "As a day that has come to be celebrated as Kentucky's Day, we're confident this event will capture the interest of multiple generations and provide another way to make memories with friends and family leading up to the Kentucky Derby. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats bring the ideal energy to kick off this new tradition with a sound that captures the spirit of Thurby."
Churchill Downs describes Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats as "one of the most recognizable new forces in contemporary rock 'n' roll whose mix of soul and rock quickly cemented them as a rare generational band who balanced ecstatic live shows and engrossing and rich records."
Gates will open for Thurby on Thursday, May 5, at 11 a.m., with the first race scheduled for 12:45 p.m. General admission tickets start at $29 and can by purchased by clicking here. All ticket levels for Thurby will have access to the infield music experience. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will take the stage in the afternoon and entertain infield guests between races.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.