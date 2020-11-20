LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you have ever wanted to kick back in a movie theater all to yourself with your favorite holiday flick on the big screen, now is your chance.
Cinemark is renting out entire theaters for private showings of dozens of holiday classics. There are three Cinemark theaters in the Louisville area participating.
The company started slowly reopening theaters in mid-June with coronavirus precautions in place like extra cleaning, staggered show times and a mask requirement. And when customers buy tickets, the system automatically seats people with a 6-foot buffer between groups.
Caitlin Piper, the senior manager of public relations for Cinemark, said the company saw a demand from customers wanting to view movies with just their closest family and friends.
“We've all gotten used to sticking with the same group of people during this time," she said. "I think we're all calling them our COVID bubbles. And so Cinemark decided why not give movie-goers the opportunity to have the entire auditorium to themselves and their trusted group."
Guests can now rent an entire auditorium for up to 20 of their closest family and friends to enjoy a private holiday movie watch party. The prices range from $99 to $149, depending on the movie.
"So for the holiday season, Cinemark has brought back more than 25 of everyone's favorite seasonal films," Piper said. "It's those cult classics and even some of the more recent films. So we have everything from Elf, A Christmas Story, It's a Wonderful Life, Love Actually and The Polar Express."
With private watch parties, movie-goers can space out or sit as close together as they’d like in the theater. The cost covers the rental of the auditorium and the tickets, so popcorn and drinks are an added cost.
Cinemark has already booked thousands of private watch parties in theaters across the country. Piper said the company plans to keep this as an option for movie goers beyond the pandemic because of the success already.
