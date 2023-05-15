LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville leaders are hearing from the community about what they would like to see in the city's next police chief.
The city held the first of two virtual town halls Monday evening to get feedback on the next leader of the Louisville Metro Police Department, hosted by a consultant with the search committee helping Mayor Craig Greenberg's office in the search.
They want to know what characteristics and qualities residents would like the next chief to have.
From those who participated, there were three big takeaways: They want someone with local ties who understands and knows Louisville. They want someone who is more engaged and involved in the community than previous chiefs. They also want someone who is willing to stick around for a while.
"We also need a police chief who will stay long-term," one participant said. "Because there is very little you can do in a year. This did not happen over a year, and it will not change over a year."
The city is looking to find a new permanent chief after former chief Erika Shields resigned when Greenberg took office.
Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel has led the department since Shields' departure in January.
Whoever is selected as the permanent chief will have to deal with some major challenges, such as an officer shortage, navigating the department through recommendations from a U.S. Department of Justice investigation, and building back morale and public trust as a result of that investigation.
In light of the DOJ's findings, the community is asking for someone to lead the department who is committed to transparency and accountability.
Many are also wanting an opportunity to meet the candidates on the short list for the job.
"I feel it would be much more sufficient for myself and my fellow Louisvillians, especially in the name of transparency, as well (as) to meet them face-to-face, ask them questions beyond their qualities," one participant said.
More than 1,100 people have already weighed in on the search for the next chief through an online survey about the qualities they'd like to see in the person hired for the job.
For those who haven't provided their input and want to, another virtual town hall is scheduled for this Saturday, May 20, from 3-4 p.m.
The Zoom link for the discussion can be found here. The passcode is 791792.
For those who need connectivity assistance, four branches of the Louisville Free Public Library will allow participation in the town hall from their computers.
The participating branches are:
- Main Library, 301 York St.
- Southwest Regional Library, 9725 Dixie Highway
- South Central Regional Library, 7300 Jefferson Boulevard
- Northeast Regional Library, 15 Bellevoir Circle
