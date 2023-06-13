LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown residents could pay hundreds of dollars more in taxes next year.
The city expects to raise its occupational taxes by .6%, meaning someone making $50,000 a year would pay about $300 per year.
Mayor Jeff Gregory presented the city's budget for the upcoming fiscal year last month. He said the $109 million budget would require the tax increase to help cover costs.
The budget is a $12.5 million increase from this year to prepare for growth stemming from Ford's BlueOval SK battery plant in Glendale, Kentucky.
Related Stories:
- Construction starts on more roundabouts in Elizabethtown
- Kentucky's EV battery deals carry big costs for taxpayers
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.