LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More roundabout construction is getting started in Elizabethtown.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said work is beginning at the intersection of Kentucky 251 and Panther Lane, and at KY 251 and Beech Street.
The construction is part of the state's plans to build several roundabouts in the city. Some have already been constructed.
The two under construction now are expected to be finished in about two months.
Officials said building all of the planned roundabouts will take until the fall of 2024.
