LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday on a new affordable housing community in west Louisville.
Zion Manor Senior Apartments II now sits on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard between 22nd and 23rd streets in the Russell neighborhood. The $7.1 million development offers 34 apartments for low- to very-low income seniors, all of which are currently leased.
The campus also includes a walking path, benches and picnic area.
The process started when Mayor Greg Fischer was in office, and Monday, he said he was proud to see it completed.
"What does compassion mean? Compassion means that we respect everybody so that their full human potential is flourishing," Fischer said. "Everybody deserves that, right? But it's hard if you don't have a place to live."
Zion Manor Two replaces 12 vacant lots and complements Zion Manor I, which opened in 2007.
