LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Public Works posted "no trespassing" signs at the homeless camp along Third Street and River Road near the KFC Yum! Center.
The sign was posted on Thursday, giving the homeless in the area until March 23, 2023 to vacate the area for clean up.
WDRB reporter Molly Jett reported on Tuesday that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) had shut down the exit 5B ramp to clean-up the homeless camp at Third Street and River Road. It was reported about a dozen homeless people live at the camp site.
Last week, the city cleared a large homeless camp off Interstate 264 and Bardstown Road, where about 15 people lived.
